King Charles shares rare health update while addressing Samoa crowd

King Charles made rare comments about his cancer struggles while addressing the crowd in Samoa.

The monarch hosted an official dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.

During the event, the King of England delivered a notable speech, reminiscing his time when he visited Oceania in 1974 as a young naval officer aboard a ship called HMS Jupiter.

On one side, His Majesty expressed his happiness over holding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. On the other hand, the King hinted at his doctor's order to slow down a bit due to ongoing cancer treatment.

He said, "Ladies and gentlemen it remains a lifelong aspiration to have visited the countries of the Commonwealth, although nowadays it seems to be a race against our happily increasing numbers as well as doctor's orders I do want to offer my heartfelt thanks once again to the government and people of Samoa for the wonderful way in which you welcomed us."

It is important to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla began their tour of Samoa on October 23 after wrapping up a headline-making Australia visit.

Notably, it is Charles's first big foreign tour after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.