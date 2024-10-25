Zendaya, Tom Holland stun onlookers in matching outfits

Zendaya and Tom Holland's romance is going strong

Spider-Man co-stars and now lovers, Tom Holland and Zendaya, stepped out for the launch event of Tom’s non-alcoholic beer brand, in New York City .

The couple were spotted sporting matching burgundy ensembles on Thursday, October 24th, in fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

The Euphoria actress wore a leather gown paired with black heels and let her locks lose in waves.

While the BAFTA-winning actor was seen in a satin shirt of the same colour paired with white shoes.

Zendaya showed her support for her beau earlier by rocking a cap with the logo of The Devil All the Time star’s newly launched brand.

Fans were touched by the couple’s twinning outfits and expressed their admiration on social media, “they are so adorable,” one wrote.

While another noted, “how cute they look together.”

The lovebirds’ joint appearance comes after Tom announced his return as Spider-Man in the fourth instalment of the series.

When asked about whether his girlfriend will be returning to the series, the 28-year-old did not give a definite answer.

The pair’s romance first sparked while they were filming Spider-Man together and fans are excitedly waiting to see their favourite couple reunite on screen again.