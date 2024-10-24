Liam Payne's Argentina hotel raided by police for clues on drug supply

Buenos Aires police reportedly recovered 'documents and videos' from the hotel lobby and courtyard

Liam Payne’s death investigation has taken a new turn as authorities in Buenos Aires have raided the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where former One Direction singer Liam Payne tragically died on October 16.

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nación, investigators were deployed on Thursday morning to search for evidence that could shed light on Payne’s final moments, as well as any involvement of hotel staff in supplying drugs to the singer.

Police reportedly seized "documents and videos" from the hotel lobby and courtyard, along with electronic devices such as computers and phones, per Page Six.

The investigation centres around Payne’s erratic behaviour in the days leading up to his death, with law enforcement now focusing on identifying hotel staff who worked during that time. According to Us Weekly, authorities believe employees may have supplied Payne with drugs, which were allegedly found in a Dove soapbox at the time of his death.

Payne, 31, died after falling from the balcony of his third-story room. Witnesses reported seeing the singer acting bizarrely in the hotel lobby, prompting a manager to call emergency responders.

A preliminary autopsy suggested that Payne may have fallen in a “semi-conscious or unconscious” state, leading to fatal injuries, including a cranial fracture.

Payne’s death occurred just days after his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, left Buenos Aires despite his reported pleas for her to stay, which reportedly triggered a downward spiral, per Page Six