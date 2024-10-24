Tom Holland reveals surprising detail about Spider-Man suit

Filming for ‘Spider-Man 4’ is set to begin in 2025

Tom Holland isn’t shy about how revealing his Spider-Man suit really is.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on October 23, the 28-year-old actor joked that wearing the suit is practically like being nude.

"Essentially I’m naked in those movies because [the suit is] so skintight," Holland shared, adding that its snug fit motivates him to stay in top shape.

"It’s intense... [but] I really enjoy it… It’s really fun to get in shape for a job. I think it’s really cool," he added about the fitness challenge that comes with the iconic role.

The Marvel star, who stopped by the show to promote his new nonalcoholic beer Bero, also mentioned how much he loves interacting with young fans while in costume.

One of his favourite moments? Tricking kids with his British accent. "My accent really confuses them... I love meeting little kids like that," he said with a grin.

And Spider-Man fans have more to look forward to.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 22, Holland revealed that the fourth instalment of Spider-Man is set to begin filming next summer.

“Everything’s good to go. We’re nearly there,” he confirmed. Fans can rest assured their favourite web-slinger is swinging back soon!