Tatiana Maslany breaks silence on cameo rumours in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Tatiana Maslany shares views on cameo rumours in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Marvel star Tatiana Maslany has recently addressed cameo rumours she was dismissed from Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

While speaking on the Comedy Bang Bang: The Podcast, the She-Hulk star said, “I was in Deadpool & Wolverine. I had two scenes in it. And then Ryan Reynolds fired me from the show because he said, ‘I don't like these scenes.’”

The Stronger actress remarked, “Now I'm suing Disney.”

Tatiana pointed out, “I always talk about how much I hate Wolverine and Deadpool. I talk about it all the time.”

“I also wish I'd just sit down and stop pushing my feminist agenda and just realise that Deadpool & Wolverine made a lot of money and She-Hulk only made three dollars,” explained the actor.

Tatiana told the host, “That's why they were getting rid of me because I had this woke agenda.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine was a box office smash hit, which earned $636.4 million in the United States and Canada, and a worldwide total of $1.337 billion.

Earlier, Tatiana told The Guardian in 2022 that she’s being annoyed by the phrase “strong female lead”.

“Because it’s reductive,” stated the Canadian star.

Tatiana mentioned, “It’s just as much a shaving off of all the nuances, and just as much of a trope. It’s a box that nobody fits into.”

“Even the phrase is frustrating. It’s as if we’re supposed to be grateful that we get to be that,” she added.