Cardi B forced to pull out from Atlanta music fest after shocking news

Cardi B will not headline Atlanta's One Music Fest

Cardi B will not be entertaining her fans at One Music Fest this weekend due to a medical emergency.

The 32-year-old rapper announced her withdrawal just days before the event, revealing that she has been hospitalised.

On October 23, Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, took to Instagram to inform her fans about the situation.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency these last couple of days, and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," she wrote.

"It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there," Cardi, who welcomed her third child last month, expressed, adding, "Bardi Gang - thank you for understanding, and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all. Cardi [red heart emoji]."

One Music Fest shared her message on Instagram, noting, "Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues."

They urged fans to keep the WAP rapper in their thoughts and prayers for a swift recovery and mentioned they are working diligently to secure a replacement at this late stage.

Other notable headliners at the festival include Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna, Jill Scott, Glorilla, Victoria Monét, and Sexy Red.