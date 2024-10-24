Lady Gaga signs up Rihanna's choreographer for new single 'Disease'

Lady Gaga to release new single 'Disease' on October, 25

Lady Gaga, who is gearing up to release her new single, Disease, has made sure her comeback is as epic as ever.

As per the reports, Gaga signed up choreographer, Parris Goebel for the video of her new track, which will be out this Friday .i.e. October 25, 2024.

For the unversed, Parris is the same incredible personality who composed and planned Rihanna’s 2023 Superbowl performance.

Moreover, a short clip that appeared to offer the first look into the song’s music video was shot earlier this year, which is directed by Tanu Muino, who previously directed Dua Lipa's popular track, Illusion.

Yesterday, the Rain On Me vocalist posted a 11-second video on social media, which covers just one shot from the inside of a car as it chases a young woman running down a residential street.

However, the clip didn’t give a clear look of the driver, only a silhouette that appears to show a hat and a piece of fabric extending up from the arm.

On the contrary, the Joker: Folie à Deux actress has reportedly worked with Cirkut for Disease, who is the co-producer for the new single.

Work wise, Lady Gaga recently released Die with a Smile featuring Bruno Mars on August 16, 2024.