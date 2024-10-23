Meghan Markle's pal hints at Duchess big return to screen as separation looms

Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan Markle's onscreen lover in hit US drama, is ready to celebrate the Duchess of Sussex's return to the screening world.

Adams admitted that he will welcome any of their past Suits costars with open arms for an appearance on their new rewatch podcast, and the Duchess of Sussex is certainly part of that group.

"Hopefully, along the way, she’ll come and join us for a conversation. That would obviously be incredible," Adams said of Meghan guest-starring on his podcast with Sarah Rafferty.

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan have decided to go separate professionally.

Patrick J. Adams played Mike Ross, while Meghan Markle shot to fame with her iconic role as she appeared as Rachel Zane on the series until her exit in 2018.

Adams previously shared in a post on Reddit that Meghan, 43, reached out to him after he and Rafferty, 51, launched the podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Podcast, and he's now elaborating further on what it would look like, should his former costar come onto the show.

"Obviously, we informed the cast and said, 'Look, guys, we really want to do this thing, and we are telling our stories. This is not about telling anyone else’s story.' Especially with Meghan, she’s had, obviously, such a crazy life since the end of the show," Adams, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter of how he and Rafferty are approaching guest stars.

Meghan "sent a lovely note in full support of the show and asking us how she could help," he said. "We’re very excited to see if and when there’s a crossover and we can do that."

Adams said, "Our North Star with Meghan is, like I said, we are never going to tell anybody else’s story. We’re super interested in just celebrating what she did on the show."

"She brought Rachel to life in such a beautiful way, and that was such an important part of my experience on the show because Mike and Rachel are such a huge part of that journey for me," he continued, referring to his character, Mike Ross, who ended up marrying Meghan's character. "So, for our purposes, it’s just about celebrating that and completely staying away from anything outside of that."

