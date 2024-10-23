Jason Kelce responds to viral moment at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Jason Kelce denies falling asleep at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Jason Kelce has finally addressed his viral picture from the Eras Tour which featured him falling asleep during the concert.



The former NFL player was asked about the photograph circulating on internet by Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, and his brother Travis Kelce, in their podcast New Heights on Tuesday, October 22nd.

“You took a nap at the Eras Tour. What is that all about?” said the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end.

Jason was quick to deny any such claims, “Travis, you know I didn’t take a nap. I did not take a nap.”

Travis continued to tease his brother asking him how he could fall asleep during the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s show.

“It’s the greatest show that’s ever been onstage, and you’re over here falling asleep?” he quipped.

The former Philadelphia Eagles’ centre explained the viral moment he was caught with his eyes closed.

“I’m just, like, sitting here, and I’m just, like, feeling it, and I’m, like, tapping my thigh, and I’m just, like, in the moment listening to the song, and then all of a sudden I go on Twitter and I see this f–-ing picture,” he said of the photo posted on X by former NFL player Beau Allen, who had joined him in the box.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, what the f–-? I’m not even sleeping, and I can prove it to you,'” he added, arguing that there was “evidence” of his claim.

“My hand is hovering. You can’t sleep with your hand hovering above your knee,” Jason said. “It’s impossible.”

The playful banter comes after the former sportsman went viral for the snap that his friend Beau Allen had posted on X after Swift’s Miami show on Friday.

Jason attended the record-breaking concert with his wife Kylie Kelce and two of their three daughters, Wyatt, 5, and Elliotte, They also share a one-year-old daughter named Bennett.