James Blunt expresses anger over ‘two-faced’ Noel Gallagher: Here’s why

James Blunt calls out Noel Gallagher after he moved house away from him

James Blunt has recently lashed out at Noel Gallagher for being “two-faced” after he shifted his home away from the singer.

Speaking on the latest episode of How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, James, who lived nearby Noel in Ibiza, opened up that the Oasis star sold his home because he couldn't tolerate his “songs”.

James said, “I bumped into Noel Gallagher the other day. He'd said he was leaving Ibiza and selling up his house because he couldn't handle me writing my songs down the road from him, house prices subsequently went up after he’s left.”

“Whenever I see him, he's really sweet to my face. I think everyone's sweet to each other's faces,” remarked the 50-year-old.

James further said, “It's just with the courage of a microphone and a journalist and trying to show off a little, they'll do something different.”

James previously labelled Noel “two-faced”, saying, “To your face he’s a coward. He said he couldn’t have me writing my songs just down the road from him.”

The You’re Beautiful crooner explained how he faced criticism from Paul Weller and Damon Albarn over the year.

When host asked about award ceremonies, James replied, “I did. I did go through a session, didn't I, then Paul Weller was mean. I don't know where.”

Meanwhile, Paul disclosed he would never work with James.

However, the singer added, “But the weird thing about that was I genuinely hadn't asked to work with him. So why has he suddenly come up with this statement?”