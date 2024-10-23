Rihanna, A$AP Rocky party in Barbados after shooting trial gets postponed

Rihanna and A$AP party in Barbados

Rihanna and A$AP spotted partying in Barbados.

The hot couple was seen having fun time in the songstress’ native on Monday, October 21, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old diva and the rapper, also 36, were captured by the lens partying at Zouk nightclub, before her Fenty Beauty’s Caribbean launch event.

In the snaps, Rihanna can be seen showing off her toned legs in a grey t-shirt and shorts, accessorising the casual outfit with strappy heels. She completed the look with a Dior purse, oversized sunglasses and a number of gold necklaces.

On the other hand, the rapper opted for a white t-shirt and pastel yellow pants along with matching yellow worker boots.

According to Daily Mail, the couple, who share sons RZA Athelston, two, and Riot Rose, one, even grabbed a bite, getting hotdogs and burgers outside and pausing to take a picture with Ras the Burger guy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s outing comes almost a week after the latter’s trial, for allegedly shooting a former friend and plaintiff A$AP Relli, got postponed on Tuesday, giving him the ease to perform at a fundraiser concert in Thailand.