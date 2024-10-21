Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di' Anno breathes his last at 66

Paul Di'Anno passes away at 66

Former Killers singer Paul Di' Anno died at the age of 66 after suffering from various ill health conditions.

His death was announced by his label Conquest Music on Monday, October 21, in a heartbreaking statement that read, "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981."

Speaking of the late legend, who rose to fame after the band's highly-acclaimed debut album Iron Maiden, the band added, "Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances."

For the unversed, the singer was previously battling severe health problems, performing in a wheelchair during his last days.

Despite his health struggles, former English singer continued to deliver back-to-back performances to his fans.