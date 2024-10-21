Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di' Anno breathes his last at 66

Former Killers singer Paul Di' Anno died at the age of 66 after suffering from various ill health conditions.
His death was announced by his label Conquest Music on Monday, October 21, in a heartbreaking statement that read, "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.
"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981."
Speaking of the late legend, who rose to fame after the band's highly-acclaimed debut album Iron Maiden, the band added, "Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances."
For the unversed, the singer was previously battling severe health problems, performing in a wheelchair during his last days.
Despite his health struggles, former English singer continued to deliver back-to-back performances to his fans.
Lady Gaga reveals release date for latest single 'Disease' from upcoming seventh album
David Henrie reflects on his ‘real’ bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' costar Selena Gomez
The boyband’s songs are once again trending after the sad demise of Liam Payne
Miley Cyrus starred in the 2010 film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book, 'The Last Song'
Billy Joel attends Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Miami show with daughters
Taylor Swift gave a sweet shout-out to her NFL star boyfriend as she wrapped up the Miami stop of her 'Eras Tour'