Kim Kardashian demands ‘more respect’ than momager Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian wants to oust Kris Jenner as clan's momager: Source

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed she deserves more respect than momager Kris Jenner.



A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Kim has always insisted she's the hardest-working member of the family, and it's hard to ignore her claim since she's now risen to a different level than the rest of them.”

The source told the outlet, “She's producing a documentary on Elizabeth Taylor, plus her acting career is finally getting legs and she's doing all her legal advocacy work.”

“It's all a lot more prestigious than what any of her sisters are doing,” noted an insider.

To note, Kim has become a criminal justice advocate, who is also a reality star.

During her profession, the SKIMS founder reportedly met with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who served an eight-year prison sentence for planning the murder of her mom, Dee Dee, in addition to her visit to Erik and Lyle Menendez in prison after the premiere of Ryan Murphy's latest episode in the Monsters series.

Kim also served as executive producer on the BBC series, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, as she stated, “I was always drawn to Elizabeth Taylor.”

“We were actually supposed to meet up for tea at her house, and then she fell ill,” said the mom-of-four.

Meanwhile, Kim also opened up about talking to late Elizabeth on the phone.

“We were talking about fighting for people. She understood her power and her beauty,” added the reality star.