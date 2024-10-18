Hailey Bieber breaks silence after skipping mega fashion event

Hailey Bieber recently discussed the challenges she faced as a business owner after her absence from the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

On October 18, Daily Mail reported that Justin Bieber’s wife had given her first-ever interview to Women’s Wear Daily [WWD] magazine after becoming a mother.

In conversation with the outlet, the socialite addressed the errors and faults she made during her journey as a business person.

Speaking of the hardships, Hailey confessed that she knew her beauty brand's journey would not be smooth, but her determination made it easier.

Hailey disclosed, “Mistakes are going to happen... [there] will be bumps in the road, which are out of your control, but you need to pivot, run and work with them as they come.”

For the unversed, the mother-of-one launched her beauty brand, Rhode Skin, back in 2022 and is currently running her venture while taking a break from the fashion world.

This recent in-depth interview of Hailey came soon after her absence from the Victoria’s Secret show despite being the cover girl of the Lingerie brand.

Reports suggest that Hailey seemingly skipped the star-studded fashion show due to Justin's ongoing controversy with Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently imprisoned on charges of trafficking and sexual harassment.

However, Hailey has not commented on her absence from the fashion event.

