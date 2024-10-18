Meryl Streep, Martin Short fuel romance rumours after night out: ‘so cute’

Meryl Streep and Martin Short play on-screen couple in 'OMITB' but fans speculate off-screen romance

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have claimed that they are the best of friends but fans are convinced there is more to the story.



The Only Murders in the Building co-stars were spotted outside the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, October 16th.

In fan-posted pictures, Streep was seen walking ahead of Short as they arrived.

The Adaptation actress wore a blue and white blouse paired with navy blue pants, while the Modern Family star donned up a grey suit, paired with a white buttoned down shirt.

Another picture showed the two driving off together as Streep got behind the while and Short took the passenger seat.

The pair sparked romance rumours as they played on-screen love interests on Only Murders in the Building.

The two then stayed side by side at the 2024 Golden Globes but despite fan’s speculations, a rep told People Magazine that they were “nothing more” than friends.

However, fans continue to speculate about them dating amid recent joint appearances of the two as they step out for dinners and Broadway shows together.

This comes after the alleged couple were seen holding hands at the Season 4 premiere of their Hulu show, in which they starred alongside Selena Gomez and Steve Martin.

Inside sources informed Page Six that Streep and Short remained close inside the theatre.

“They walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute,” the source said, adding, “It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there.”

Seeing the two together once again, fans expressed their excitement in the comments, “They’re a thing and it looks like they are having a wonderful time,” one wrote.

Others chimed in, saying “So cute,” and “I am here for this.”