Princess Eugenie's relationship with Prince Harry takes new turn

Princess Eugenie, who's very close to his cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, has come under microscope after the Sussexes' latest move.

Prince Andrew's younger daughter's bond with King Charles estranged son is allegedly being scrutinised amid the reports that Harry and Meghan have purchased a property in Portugal.



Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also own a home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club as the couple and their two sons, August and Ernest, divide their time between Portugal and London.

Beatrice's younger sister, who featured in their 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, was the first member of the royal family Harry introduced to Meghan Markle after they started dating.

The Montecito-based couple enjoyed a romantic three-night break in Portugal following the Invictus Games in Germany. The couple reportedly flew from Dusseldorf to Lisbon before travelling to Melides in September 2023.

Eugenie's close bond with the couple has previously sparked concerns amid the Sussexes bitter feud with senior members of the royal family. There were fears over potential accidental leaking of royal family matters following Harry's decision to share intimate details about conversations and disputes he had with monarchy members in his autobiography Spare.

Prince Harry's move has sparked speculations about his relationship with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Eugenie.