Artem Chigvintsev reacts to rumours of reconciliation with Nikki Garcia

Artem Chigvintsev has responded to the reports suggesting he wants to reconcile with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia.

On Wednesday, October 16, the former Dancing with the Stars pro refuted the speculation in a statement to People, saying, "The reporting that I wanted to reconcile with Nikki is incorrect."

His attorney, Ilona Antonyan, added that he has had no communication with his ex since early October.

The Russian dancer’s statement came just a day after a Napa County, California judge ruled that the former couple would share custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

This decision follows Garcia’s request for sole legal and physical custody in her divorce filing on September 11, in which she also asked for Chigvintsev, 42, to have visitation rights.

In response, he filed court documents on September 16 seeking joint legal and physical custody of Matteo, as well as spousal support.

The former WWE wrestler initially filed for the dissolution of her two years of marriage, shortly after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence on August 29.

He was released the same day on $25,000 bail. On September 24, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office would not file criminal charges against Chigvintsev, as both he and Garcia claimed the other was the aggressor in the incident.