Prince William's eight-year dream finally becomes reality

Prince William’s long wait for the next Jason Bourne movie is almost over, as the title of the highly anticipated sixth film in the franchise has been revealed.

Titled The Bourne Dilemma, the film is rumored to mark Matt Damon's return as the iconic CIA operative.

The Prince of Wales, a well-known film enthusiast, recently urged three-time Bourne director Paul Greengrass for another sequel during a BAFTA and Royal African Society event.

William asked, "Another Bourne, please?" sparking excitement among fans.

Though Greengrass won’t be directing this time, the new installment will be helmed by German director Edward Berger, known for his Oscar-winning war drama All Quiet on the Western Front.

With development already underway, the action-packed film is expected to hit theaters in 2026, marking an eight-year gap since the last Jason Bourne movie in 2016.

Prince William has previously shared his love for hit TV series Downton Abbey, calling it "one of Catherine's and my favourite programmes" in a tribute speech at a British Academy of Film and Television Arts event.

His admiration for television doesn’t stop there—Prince Harry revealed in his memoir that both William and Princess Kate were avid fans of Suits, the legal drama that starred Meghan Markle, before they even knew she was dating Harry.

The revelation left the royal couple stunned when Harry first introduced Meghan to them.

As excitement builds for the upcoming Jason Bourne sequel, Matt Damon hinted at the sixth installment of the action-packed franchise earlier this year.