Buckingham Palace shares King Charles special video amid Australia snubs

Buckingham Palace issues major life update of King Charles

King Charles stepped out to mark a special occassion amid the growing snubs from Australia's anti-monarchist groups.



On October 16, Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of the monarch, showcasing him enjoying the London Symphony Orchestra at Guildhall.

Dressed in a chic suit, Charles was seen beaming with joy as he greeted the organisers soon after arriving at the event.

The statement alongside the video reads, "What a fantastic evening at the Guildhall! Last night, in our special gala for LSO Discovery, the legendary Il Cannone—Niccolò Paganini’s 18th-century Guarneri del Gesù violin—was brought to life by Simon Zhu, with Sir Antonio Pappano conducting."

"We were also honoured to welcome His Majesty The King, Patron of the LSO, to share in this extraordinary moment."

King Charles's life update came after Esther Anatolitis, the co-chairman of the Australian Republic Movement (ARM), referred to the monarch's long-anticipated visit to Australia as his "farewell tour" as head of state.

She wrote on her X account, "It's time to wave goodbye to royal reign. This week's visit is a valuable opportunity for us to ask that question we've been asking for many years, why does Australia still have a King?"



However, it is worth mentioning that King Charles has already sent a powerful message to the ARM, stating that he would not interfere if the Australian public chose to replace him as head of state as he has "deep love and affection" for the country.