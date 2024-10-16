Gigi Hadid pays tribute to bestie Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Show

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid leave fans gushing: 'bestie goals'

Gigi Hadid, who opened the Victoria Secret’s Show on Tuesday, has given a nod to Eras Tour performer Taylor Swift in style.



Swifties, who are keen on collecting Easter Eggs, picked up on the supermodel following in the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s footsteps by recreating her iconic wave to the crowd.

Swift, 34, can be seen doing her famous wave in shows, in which she tilts herself on one side and raises an arm up in the air.

The signature wave was a memorable part of Eras Tour openings and fans think Hadid replicated the move.

A fan took to Instagram and shared a side by side video of the two stars performing the gesture, “WOW! Gigi Hadid at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show doing Taylor Swift’s ICONIC 'OH HI' and possibly giving us an Easter egg from Reputation (Taylor's Version)... ALL while perfectly walking in Pink Dream-high heels! WHAT AN ANGEL, QUEEN!” they wrote in the caption.

Echoing the sentiment, another added “omggg bestie goals.”

While another chimed in, “ICONIC!!!!!”

The 28-year-old model did the move while walking the ramp in a light pink negligee with larger than life angel wings.

The mom of one completed the look with huge matching hoops and strappy heels tied around her calves.

Hadid was asked if Swift and her beau Travis Kelce would be in attendance, ahead of the show. The supermodel responded, “I think if they have one more night before he goes back [to Kansas City] then they will probably be cosy on the couch.”

“That's just my guess. But she will also be supporting. I can feel it,” she added of her best friend.