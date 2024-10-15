John Legend honours 'family' in emotional milestone update

John Legend honors 50 years of helping families with heartfelt message



John Legend makes heartfelt confession about his family as he celebrates Ronald McDonald House Charities' 50-year milestone.

The 45-year-old singer, who launched his very own Charity Organization Show Me Campaign (showmecampaign.org) back in 2007, opened up about the power of family in sticking together through crucial times.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, John spoke highly of the RMHC organization, heaping on praises for its tremendous efforts over the years.

He told the outlet, "Ronald McDonald House Charities have been doing amazing work for 50 years, and I've been able to witness firsthand how meaningful the work is for families who are going through medical issues with their young ones."

In addition, Legend openly shared his gratitude for having a family that navigates life's challenges together.



He went on to add, "And I've gotten to spend time with a lot of the families, both in Los Angeles and in Hawaii. And I've been so impressed with the work that RMHC has been doing and I'm so excited to help them celebrate this 50 years."



The American singer has previously participated in various charitable activities focused on educating people from diverse backgrounds.