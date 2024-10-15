John Legend honours 'family' in emotional milestone update

John Legend makes heartfelt confession about his family as he celebrates Ronald McDonald House Charities' 50-year milestone.
The 45-year-old singer, who launched his very own Charity Organization Show Me Campaign (showmecampaign.org) back in 2007, opened up about the power of family in sticking together through crucial times.
During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, John spoke highly of the RMHC organization, heaping on praises for its tremendous efforts over the years.
He told the outlet, "Ronald McDonald House Charities have been doing amazing work for 50 years, and I've been able to witness firsthand how meaningful the work is for families who are going through medical issues with their young ones."
In addition, Legend openly shared his gratitude for having a family that navigates life's challenges together.
He went on to add, "And I've gotten to spend time with a lot of the families, both in Los Angeles and in Hawaii. And I've been so impressed with the work that RMHC has been doing and I'm so excited to help them celebrate this 50 years."
The American singer has previously participated in various charitable activities focused on educating people from diverse backgrounds.
'The Oppenheimer' star Matt Damon drops hints of a possible sequel
Prince Harry receives bad news from UK ahead of King Charles Australia trip
Shawn Mendes discusses personal struggles and brings friends on stage
Justin Timberlake enjoys reading humorous signs at his concerts
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently hit with six new sexual assault lawsuits on top of the 120-plus suits against him
Spider-Man stuns fans with unexpected MCU return ahead of its next instalment