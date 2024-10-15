Prince William joins flag football, embracing American football alongside soccer

Prince William hits the field for flag football.

Prince William is getting in on the action!

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Prince of Wales, attended a special event hosted by the NFL Foundation UK, an organization dedicated to tackling the challenges faced by young people in underserved communities across the U.K.

Celebrating its three-year anniversary, the NFL Foundation UK is the first international charitable arm of the National Football League.

It focuses on supporting areas with high levels of deprivation and low physical activity, using sports to create positive change.

At Tuesday’s event, Prince William helped highlight how flag football — a fast-paced, non-contact version of American football — is making a real impact.

According to Kensington Palace, the Prince praised the way NFL Flag is being used to transform lives.

The sport, which is gaining popularity in the U.K., will take an even bigger stage when it makes its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The Prince of Wales will meet with representatives from NFL UK and community partners from the NFL Foundation UK to learn how the organization is helping young people build confidence and unlock their potential through the power of sport.

He'll be joined by NFL players, including Welsh athlete Louis Rees-Zammit of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Phoebe Schecter, captain of Great Britain's Women’s Flag Football team.



After the game, the Prince will speak with young participants to hear firsthand how the NFL Foundation UK has impacted their lives.