Britney Spears makes 'crazy' admission about music career

Britney Spears makes 'sad' admission about career

Britney Spears is reflecting on her 'crazy' year as she makes a shocking admission about handling her emotions.

The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Monday, October 14, to express her love for fans who have been there for her since the beginning.

Despite the outpouring of love, she confessed to feeling vulnerable about being truly seen at this moment.

She wrote in the caption, "When people get emotional and say you are so seen and so loved, I’m like — I haven’t even begun to be seen … I haven’t had a professional photographer in 6 years !!! I appreciate all that love and right here y’all, I just be COOKING !!!

"Stirring it up and putting them all together last year in 2023 !!! I have just had such a crazy year and could cry TEARS OF JOY !!!"

The Toxic hitmaker assured her fans that they are seen and loved by her.

Britney further urged them to always make 'good' choices in life no matter what comes through.

She went on to add, "I want you guys to know you are all seen and loved as well !!! CLOSE YOUR EYES MY BEAUTIFUL FRIENDS — what do you see ??? Meditate always on loving pure thoughts !!! Oh s***and one last thing: ALWAYS BE GOOD"

The singer previously finalised her divorce from Sam Asghari, announcing that the two have separated their ways after a year of marriage.

In addition, the mom-of-two also vowed that she will 'never' return to the music industry.