Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek's viral video's new details revealed

The alleged truth behind Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's awkward interaction revealed, per expert

Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek's "tense exchange" at a Balenciaga show in Paris Fashion Week has attracted massive reactions, with an expert reveling the new details about the viral interaction between the two stars.

In the viral video, the Babygirl actress is seen pushing Hayek’s hand away while posing for photographs. The moment was caught on camera when the photographer asked for “one more” shot of the two.

The Eternals actress was seen trying to turn Kidman towards the camera, but the Big Little Lies star pushed Hayek’s hand and walked away. The two also said something to each other during the brief interaction which was not clearly audible.

However, a lip reader revealed to Page Six what their awkward interaction seemingly entailed, on Monday, October 14th.

“Let’s turn there, OK, here,” Hayek appeared to have said to Kidman, according to an expert witness and forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

According to Freeman, Kidman then responded, “Hey, I’m fine, I’m good. There, it’s enough, it’s OK.”

The Frida actress then seemingly interrupted, adding, “We have to…,” before putting her hand on Katy Perry’s shoulder, who was also present.

The expert told the outlet that Hayek then said, “That’s fine, that’s fine,” and went on to pose with the Teenage Dream singer.

Fans are divided over the matter, with many convinced about some bad blood between the actresses, while others arguing that the two might be stressed about being surrounded by so many cameras on them.

A fan raised the point that Kidman could have been upset because the event marked her first public appearance since she suddenly lost her mother last month.

Both Hayek and Kidman’s representatives have denied to comment.