Prince Harry adds to King Charles' worries with unexpected decision

Prince Harry is said to be adding to worries of his ailing dad King Charles III with his decision to keep his and Meghan Markle's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet away from him.

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of giving tension to the monarch, who's still receiving his cancer treatment.

Royal expert, according to Mirror, has alleged Harry is using his children as “bargaining chips” when it comes to Charles, despite the King wants to heal the rift with his estranged son.

Tom Quinn, in an interview, lambasted Harry for his decision, saying: “His [Harry’s] desire to punish his father for not apologising for the past has become obsessive and it is ironic that he is now using his children in the battle with his father just as King Charles and Diana used William and Harry in their battles.

Th expert went on adding: "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son."

Quinn also shared his knowledge about the King's desire about Harry, saying: “Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable.”