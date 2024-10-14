Rihanna looks forward to 'trick or treating' with sons 'Rza', 'Riot' this Halloween season

'The Umbrella' singer shares her spooky plans for Halloween

Rihanna is all excited for this year’s Halloween as she has sorted out some real spooky plans with sons; Rza and Riot for the season.

The Hollywood superstar has decided to ditch her launch events and magazine shoots for a fun trick or treat evening with her babies.

While talking to E! News, the Work singer admitted that she "built up the nerve to do trick or treating at strangers houses. We’re just going to have a fun night."

The questioner asked her in a shocking manner: “Are you literally knocking on doors? Like you are knocking on doors with Riot and RZA... Are you serious?'

The second wealthiest female artist in Hollywood responded without hesitating: “I'm doing the whole thing. I'm actually going to learn to bake cookies because I want to make ghost cookies. If I get through that, I feel like I've won October.”

Rihanna, the mother of two revealed that she is trying to build new traditions for a little family.

“I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built. Motherhood, wife-ish hood, and just being a homebody, I love it. I love to be a homemaker”, the 36-year-old singer continued.

Rihanna did share her fun plans with Rza and Riot, but she did not reveal anything about her Halloween costume.