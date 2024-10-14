Ariana Grande takes a hilarious dig at Sabrina Carpenter at SNL

Ariana Grande has recently taken a hilarious dig at Sabrina Carpenter by imitating her famous song Espresso during the show.

On October 12, during Saturday Night Live’s latest episode, the Wicked actress delighted fans by singing the Please Please Please hitmaker’s pop song in a funnier way.

Notably, Grande performed the single while portraying the character of the maid of honour during the Bridesmaid Speech in the latest episode of SNL.

On October 13, taking to Instagram stories, Carpenter reacted to the parody version and shared the video, giving a nod to the Grande.

Moreover, the Bed Chem hitmaker wrote over the video which read, “Very nice and on pitch.”

Alongside Grande, the 25-year-old musician has also tagged other bridesmaids who have imitated her, including Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner.

Resharing the Espresso singer’s story on her Instagram account, Grande replied, “Tysm, we tried.”

It is important to mention that Grande, who has been promoting her upcoming movie Wicked, appeared on the show to discuss the film.

On the other hand, Carpenter is busy thrilling fans with her ongoing fifth concert tour Short n' Sweet.