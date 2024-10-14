Kate Middleton steps out to support Prince Louis at football match

Princess Kate is reportedly delighted royal fans by stepping out for a special occasion following her cancer recovery.



As reported by Express, Catherine was spotted by a TikTok user, who claimed to see the Princess attending a local football match of his youngest son Prince Louis over the weekend.

The social media user shared that Kate was seen interacting with other parents while watching the young royal playing his game.

The TikTok user said in the video, "It's time to tell you about what happened to me yesterday. You won't actually believe it."



"So, I take my son to a football match most weekends. And as usual, I went to the football match, and as I arrived there were a lot of people chattering and it was a bit of a weird atmosphere, not the usual atmosphere."

"And I go up to one of my friends who I see there every week and I said 'what's going on, what's the excitement? It's just a football match."

"And I couldn't believe what she'd just said. She said 'If you turn around, [Princess Kate]'s over there.'"

It is important to note that Kate Middleton has gradually marked her return to the public eye as she completed her chemotherapy.

Before this, the Princess alongside her husband Prince William paid a visit to the families of the victims of the Southport attack.