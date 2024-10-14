King Charles receives good news from Australia amid constant backlash

King Charles received delightful news from Australia amid back-to-back setbacks ahead of his much-awaited tour.

As reported by Daily Mail, the monarch garnered the support of Australians in the latest poll conducted by Daily ­Telegraph in Sydney.

According to a survey, one in four people now has a more good opinion of King Charles than they did prior to his coronation, with only 5% having a less favourable opinion.

For those who are not familiar with the situation, Charles is the King of Australia and the head of state. However, the Australian Republic Movement (ARM) is advocating for a republic state.

Just a day before, the King's spokesperson stated that the monarch would not interfere if the Australian public chose to replace him as head of state.

Speaking of Charles's "deep love and affection" for Australia, the monarch's assistant private secretary Dr Nathan Ross said, "Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully."



"His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide."