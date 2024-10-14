Selena Gomez opens up about her role in 'Emilia Pérez' at BAFTA 

Selena Gomez dazzled fans with her captivating appearance at the BAFTA screening of Emilia Pérez during the London Film Festival.
On October 13, the popstar-turned-actress attended another special screening night of her newly released film at 195 Piccadilly in the Square Mile.
Notably, the 32-year-old actress donned a stylish black gown, which she paired with glossy pumps.
Selena completed her look by parting her hair into two with a low ponytail.
Speaking of her working experience in the movie at the star-studded event, Selena said, “I wanted to be a part of this for many reasons.”
The Calm Down hitmaker continued, “As an actor, you're so lucky to work with someone like Jacques. And as an individual, I'm so honoured to learn from these amazing women.”
“I don't think we all expected it to do all this, but we're really grateful. And the experience for me is hopefully a stepping stone into what I'm capable of doing and what I’m willing to do to get there,” the songstress added.
It is worth mentioning here that Selena has portrayed the character of Jessi Del Monte, the ex-wife of a transgender Mexican cartel leader, in the crime musical film.
