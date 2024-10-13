Princess Kate poised for 'emotional' comeback at major Royal family event

Princess Kate is set to make a return to public life at this year’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham, following her appearance last year just before her emotional cancer announcement.

According to sources close to the royal family, the Princess of Wales has confirmed her attendance at the festive feast, although she will only participate if she feels "fit and well" on the day.

The source revealed, "Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering.

She’s keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend."

The family is looking forward to having her there, but they understand if she doesn’t feel up to it.

As Christmas approaches, sources reveal that this year, Prince William and Princess Kate will be staying at nearby Anmer Hall with their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

However, the family plans to join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham for the festive dinner.

Last year’s gathering marked Kate's final public appearance before her abdominal surgery and subsequent cancer diagnosis, making her anticipated return all the more significant.

The public rejoiced last month when she announced the uplifting news that she had successfully completed her chemotherapy.

Since then, the Princess of Wales has gradually resumed a small number of public engagements, slowly easing back into her royal duties.







