Kim Kardashian shares sweet update about daughter North West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West, have made her parents proud with her cover photoshoot.

On October 11, the Skims founder took to her Instagram account and posted glimpses of her little girl from the Interview Magazine.

In the first image, North was seen flashing her wide smile on the cover photo and was donning a camouflage jacket with matching pants.

In another snapshot, the eleven-year-old girl was seen playing with the bubbles while wearing a pink bathrobe.

Kim captioned her post, “NORTH for INTERVIEW MAGAZINE.”

Following the businesswoman’s post, her fans cannot hold back their excitement.

One fan commented under her post, “Great kid friendly concept!”

“Our Superstar babyGirl,” another fan chimed in.

However, North’s father has not commented on his daughter’s achievement.

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye welcomed their girl on June 15, 2013.

It is important to mention that the former couple parted ways in 2022 after spending nine years together.

They also share three other children named, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.