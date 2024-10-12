Olivia Rodrigo takes break from Guts World Tour to meet someone special

Olivia Rodrigo makes a new friend in Melbourne

Olivia Rodrigo is obsessed with her new adorable friend!



On Friday, October 11, the Guts hitmaker shared a fun video on TikTok featuring a playful interaction with Pesto, a penguin, set to an audio clip from a famous sketch by an Instagram star @BlameItOnKway.

"Who are you?" Pesto asks in the video. "I’m Pam, who are you?" Rodrigo, 21, responds, lip-syncing along to the sketch.

"I’m the owner of this house," Pesto replies before the clip cuts back to the giant baby penguin.

"Thanks for the visit, Olivia! Pesto loved meeting another super fan [penguin emoji]. Good luck with the rest of your Melbourne shows!" Sea Life Melbourne commented on Rodrigo’s post.

The outing at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium, home to her new friend Pesto, occurred during her stopover in Melbourne, Australia, amid her Guts World Tour.

The 10-month-old king penguin has captured hearts on TikTok, becoming a social media sensation thanks to his size and fluffy appearance.

Additionally, the Driver’s License singer began a four-night residency at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena from October 9 to 17.

Rodrigo will then kick off another four-night stand at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.