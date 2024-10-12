Selena Gomez sizzles in red gown at BFI London Film Festival

Selena Gomez marked a sizzling appearance at the 68th BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of her film Emilia Pérez.

On October 11, the Grammy-winning artist has recently attended the screening night of her new movie in London.

Notably, Selena was looking chic in a red floor-length gown. She styled her hair in an elegant high ponytail to show off her diamond earrings.

To complement her look, the Calm Down hitmaker chose natural makeup and simple jewellery.

The 32-year-old actress was accompanied by her co-stars, including Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gascón, at the premiere night.

The Who Says singer has also shared a few glimpses of the event on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, the singer-turned-actor was seen posing beside the entire cast of Emilia Pérez, including Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz and the director of the movie Jacques Audiard.

Previously, Selena received a French honour for her performance in the musical comedy film from the cultural counsellor of France, Mohamed Bouabdallah, in New York City.

On the professional side, Selena last appeared in a Netflix movie titled The Dead Don't Die in 2019.