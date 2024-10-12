Billie Eilish, Finneas have been ‘so sweet’ to mom Maggie Baird

Billie Eilish and Finneas' reaction to mom Maggie Baird's 'Glamour' honour

Billie Eilish and Finneas are proud of their mother Maggie Baird over her latest honour.



The 65-year-old actress shared with People how her star kids reacted to her being honoured as part of Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue, which was released on Oct. 3.

“They've been so sweet. They sent me flowers when the cover came out, which I was sort of shocked. I don't think I even told them about it, to be honest,” she told the outlet during the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Paradise Club at the Times Square EDITION in New York City.

“I’m a little bit quiet about these kinds of things. It’s really not my comfort zone. I mean, I am technically an actor and a comedian, but I’ve always been a little bit more comfortable under character.”

The mom also shared what really makes her speak up.

Baird shared that she feels "most comfortable" when she is "delivering food and talking about my passionate concerns about the climate."

In her effort to address these concerns, Baird launched Support + Feed in 2020, an initiative aimed at combating both food scarcity and climate change.