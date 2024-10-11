Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'already' married?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance sparks secret marriage speculation

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance has reached new heights as they celebrated their one-year anniversary in September.



The couple, who gained widespread attention in September 2023, made their relationship official when the Lover crooner shared a selfie with Kelce, Prince William, and Prince George on social media.



Despite their hectic schedules, the lovebirds prioritise spending quality time together, frequently flying to meet each other.

Their numerous PDA-filled getaways have sparked speculation among Swift's fans that the couple might be secretly married or engaged.

A recent YouTube video, titled Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Discuss Marriage on New Heights Podcast, fueled the rumours.

Fans were quick to flock the comment section, with some believing the speculation. "I've read they're already married and engaged," one fan wrote.

Another enthusiast wished the couple "the most beautiful and blessed life together."

However, others expressed skepticism. “I agree, it would be nice to see them married, but let's find out if they actually do” a fan cautioned.

This exciting update comes shortly after Taylor Swift made a delightful appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, earlier this week.

The lovebirds have been romantically involved since September 2023, after Taylor’s breakup with longtime beau Joe Alwyn.