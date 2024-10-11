Zendaya vows fans with dramatic hair transformation

Zendaya left fans stunned with her dramatic hair transformation as she stepped out in Los Angeles.

On October 11, the Dune 2 actress was photographed in the neighbourhood of Los Feliz.

Zendaya flaunted her newly dyed blonde hair during her low-profile outing.

The Challengers actress donned a grey sweater and black cargo pants in her latest public appearance. Moreover, she completed her look with white sneakers.

Interestingly, Zendaya's appearance occurred just a few weeks after she revealed how she deals with the pressures of fame while promoting her movie Dune: Part Two.



As reported by Deadline, the Euphoria star was asked by a media professional about celebrity fandoms in pop culture nowadays.



While responding to the question, the critically recognised actress revealed that she is grateful for the life she is living right now.

Zendaya said she loves her job, however, sometimes she feels terrified about her growing fame as an international artist.

Zendaya remarked, "I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this."

"Don’t get me wrong — but I am terrified of that part of it, often," the Grammy-winning artist added.