Amanda Kloots in awe of son holding Mandy Moore’s newborn baby

Amanda Kloots' son Elvis holds Mandy Moore's baby girl for the first time

Amanda Kloots felt proud of her son Elvis, who is emanating older brother vibes to Mandy Moore’s newborn baby.

On Sunday, October 6, Kloots, 42, offered a glimpse into an adorable moment with a snapshot on her Instagram Stories.

In the picture, The Talk co-host’s five-year-old son, Elvis, is holding 40-year-old Moore’s daughter, Louise "Lou" Everett Goldsmith, whom the actress welcomed with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, in September.

In addition to Lou, the This Is Us alum and Goldsmith are also parents to sons, three-year-old August "Gus" and Oscar "Ozzie," who is 22 months old.

"Seeing Elvis hold a baby for the first time [teary eyes emoji] @mandymooremm," Kloots captioned the heart-warming snap.

In a subsequent social media update, the TV personality shared another picture of herself holding Lou, whose birth Moore announced on Instagram on September 25.

"And now, Lou!" Kloots wrote over her smiling selfie.

Moore then reshared Kloots' sweet snaps to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Auntie @amandakloots reporting for duty."

"Elvis!!" the mother of three added over the picture of the five-year-old holding her little bundle of joy.

Kloots welcomed her son, Elvis, with her late husband, Nick Cordero. Meanwhile, Moore’s new baby marks her first daughter after two sons.