Halle Berry slams ex-husband Eric Benet’s sex addiction claims

Halle Berry remembers ex-husband Eric Benet's false claims

Halle Berry had never believed claims made by ex-husband Eric Benet years ago.



“I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” Berry, 58, recalled on the Monday, October 7, episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“But I don’t f–ing believe that s—,” she said.

Although Halle Berry did not directly name Eric Benét, reports indicated that the singer-songwriter entered rehab for sex addiction back in 2002.

Berry and Benét had gotten married in 2001 after being together for two years, with Benét proudly standing by her side when she made history with her Oscar win.

However, their marriage took a challenging turn when Berry discovered that he had been unfaithful, leading him to seek treatment in rehab shortly after.

The couple announced their decision to separate in 2003.

“Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,” Berry gave a statement to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

“However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.”