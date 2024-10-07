Saoirse Ronan lost the chance of playing Yelena Belova role in ‘Black Widow’?

Saoirse Ronan gets honest about playing Yelena Belova role in 'Black Widow'

Saoirse Ronan has recently revealed she nearly missed the opportunity to be starred in 2021 Black Widow movie.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ronan responded to a question whether she had been offered Yelena Belova role in the Marvel movie, which was later played by Florence Pugh.

The Lady Bird actress asked the host, “How did you hear about that?”

To which, the host replied, “I’ll take that that non-answer as an answer.”

When asked if she had anything “against the Marvel stuff,” Ronan said, “I can’t see myself doing Marvel.”

“I don’t… No, I would prefer to do Bond,” mentioned the Atonement star.

Ronan explained, “There’s nothing wrong with [Marvel] and I think they’re brilliant films. I want to do more big movies.”

“I’m at the point where I’ve done… I love making independent film, I really do, but to know — especially in this landscape that we’re in, in film right now — to know that a film is going to be seen is such a luxury,” pointed out Little Women actress.

However, Ronan shared she would be interested to do movies like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

“I wanna do that! Of course I want to do that stuff. I like big shows and I want to be in a musical and I want to do all that,” added the actress.