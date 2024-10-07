Hugh Grant struggles to remember Donald Trump 'greatly' as person

Hugh Grant recalls working with Donald Trump

Hugh Grant is spilling details on acting alongside former US president Donald Trump.

During an exclusive interview on Graham Norton's talk show on Friday, October 4, the host inquired about his experience working with Trump in the 2002 romantic comedy Two Weeks Notice, co-starring Sandra Bullock.

In response to the host's question about his encounter with former President, Grant said that he doesn't remember the politician very well since they were shooting his cameo at the time.

He cited a personal experience, recalling, “The night he came, I had a bet with Sandy that I could make the chairman of Warner Bros. cry by 9pm. And I was completely focused on that, because it was quite a big bet. She didn’t believe that I could do it – but I did it.

“So I’m afraid Donald Trump didn’t really register.

"All I remember is that a day or two afterwards, I got a call to say, ‘you’ve been made a member of Trump National New York’, which was a golf club, and I thought, ‘oh, alright then’."

“But I don’t really remember him greatly as a person," he confirmed.

The Notting Hill actor received support from Sebastian Stan, who is gearing up for his highly-anticipated role as Trump in the upcoming biopic The Apprentice, as he added in response to Grant's claim, “I’m not sure he does."