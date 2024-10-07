John Bishop to 'celebrate 25 years of comedy' with brand new UK tour

Comedian and Presenter John Bishop has priced all tickets of the 2025 UK tour for £25

On October 7, 2024, John Bishop shared exciting news for fans that he will be celebrating his 25th anniversary as a comedian with a brand new UK tour set to take place in 2025.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Bishop revealed that his new tour will begin next year October and he has priced all the tickets for £25.

The 57-year-old presenter will be travelling to multiple cities of the UK, Ireland and Manchester; where he performed his first ever gig in 2000.

John, in a statement, expressed his excitement on the completion of 25 years. He said: “I can’t believe that next year it will be 25 years since I first performed at the Frog and Bucket in Manchester.”

“It’s been a roller coaster! And I can’t thank the fans enough who have supported me all the way.”

He went on to say: “I wanted to mark the anniversary with a brand-new tour and do something to say thank you. So every ticket throughout the tour will be £25.”

He hopes that everybody comes to celebrate his achievement with him.



As per Belfast Telegraph, John, 57, will begin his tour on October 2, 2025 with a gig at the Plymouth Pavilions. Later, he will perform at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, The O2 in London and Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Moreover, John Bishop will also be performing at the Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Aberdeen’s P&J Live, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Utilita Arena Birmingham, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, and the Brighton Centre.