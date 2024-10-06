Mariah Carey’s millions in debt, curtails her expenses

Mariah Carey is rethinking all her outgoings: Source

Mariah Carey has reportedly curtailed her expenses on luxurious items because of huge amount of debt.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “She’s millions in debt.”

“Mariah’s having to cut back on everything and rethink all her outgoings,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “She’s considering whether it’s a better idea to latch onto someone with his own financial stability rather than a boy toy who, let’s face it, would only be a grifter.”

“In the past she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals and five-star hotels and limo service,” stated an insider.

The source pointed out, “The reality is these guys cost Mariah a lot of money living the high life and basically, they had everything she had, but it was double everything.”

This news came nearly one year after Mariah’s split from ex Bryan Tanaka following their seven-year romance.

However, in December 2023, after months of speculations the relationship with Bryan was in trouble.

Mariah’s former boyfriend confirmed about his split from the singer via Instagram.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together. Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mariah has not dated anyone after her breakup from Bryan.