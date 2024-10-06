Gwen Stefani thanks Blake Shelton for the 'best birthday' as she turns 55

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who met on 'The Voice,' tied the knot in July 2021

Gwen Stefani had the perfect 55th birthday, and she owes much of it to her husband, Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt frontwoman celebrated another trip around the sun on Thursday, October 3, with Shelton, 48, by her side, sharing her gratitude for him in a sweet Instagram post.

“@blakeshelton thank u for the best bday!!” she wrote, signing off the heartfelt message with a simple “Gx.”

Along with the caption, Stefani posted a photo of the couple embracing. On her Instagram Stories, she also shared a more candid moment of them enjoying a fall walk together, wearing matching white caps.

Blake didn’t hold back his feelings either. A day after her birthday, the country star paid tribute to Stefani in a post filled with loving photos, including a cute selfie, a performance snapshot, and a sweet picture of her sitting on his lap.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favourite girl... my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!!" Shelton wrote. “I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

Stefani, who married Shelton in 2021 after meeting on The Voice, recently revealed the one thing that makes their bond so special.

During an October 2 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she shared, "The thing about Blake is you’ll never get through a day without laughing... It just makes you happier every single day.”