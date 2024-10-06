Princess Beatrice to give UK big Christmas present this year

Princess Beatrice to showcase baby bump.

Princess Beatrice is set to show off her baby bump and make her daughter Sienna’s public debut when she joins the Royal Family at Sandringham this Christmas.

The princess will be accompanied by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Bea's eight-year-old stepson, Wolfie.

According to a Express.co.uk, this holiday season will mark one of the first times Sienna is seen in public alongside her stepbrother.

"It is Edo and Bea's turn to take him this Christmas," the source revealed.

"Sienna is also at an age now where she can walk and has a mind of her own, so the couple wants to take them on the traditional walkabout for the Christmas Sunday Service at Sandringham."

Beatrice's baby bump is now quite noticeable, making it a priority for the couple to present a united family front during this year's festive celebrations.

The announcement of her second pregnancy came just this Tuesday, with the princess expected to welcome her new addition in early spring.

"Edo and Bea have expressed that after this baby, their family will be complete," a source revealed.

With two children of their own and a third in Wolfie, whom Bea lovingly considers her own, the couple is focused on creating a harmonious blended family.

Navigating this dynamic has involved ongoing discussions with his mother, architect Dara Huang.

However, the source indicates that Edo and Bea have found a successful approach for Wolfie's benefit. "Edo and Bea will have him for one Christmas, then it's Dara's turn, and so on," the insider explained.