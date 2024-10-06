Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston's 'hidden' impact on her life

Courteney Cox shares emotional moment with Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox is offering an insight into how her Friends co-star once helped her achieve her ‘ideal’ fitness plan.

The actress, who played the ‘competitive’ Monica Geller in the popular 1990s’ sitcom, has opened up about her workout routine over the years.

Cox has previously shared glimpses of her at-home tennis court with her 15.2 million Instagram followers, sharing the broad spectrum of workouts amid her busy schedule.

Speaking of her favourite co-star who also happens to be her best friend in real life, the Scream alum reflected on her sustained wrist fracture and explained how Jennifer Aniston helped her through the process.

She said, "It meant I needed two operations and couldn't exercise for about three months. Jen turned me on to use an elliptical trainer to work out with, so I now use that too."

The 60-year-old stressed that a "heart-racing" workout inspired by the Murder Mystery alum is perfect for women over 50.

In addition, Cox, who is also a mother to her daughter Coco Arquette, has spoken openly to British Vogue about utilizing her Apple Watch to monitor and motivate her fitness progress.