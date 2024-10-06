Justin Bieber 'just wants to focus' on baby son amid Diddy drama

Justin Bieber remains silent as his old videos with Diddy resurface online

Justin Bieber, who recently welcomed his first child with wife Hailey, appeared depressed in a recent spotting at Los Angeles on Friday night.



The pop star was seen leaving Chateau Marmont, alone, where he was seemingly spending time away from media attention amid the Diddy ‘Freak off’ party scandal.

The Grammy-winning musician had welcomed his son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August and the next month Diddy was arrested.

The 30-year-old was allegedly one of the victims of the rapper, who has 120 alleged victims including 25 minors, per recent reports.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on the charges of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and engagement in prostitution, and is currently held at the detention centre in New York City.

The Sorry hitmaker wore a white hoodie and a red scarf around his head, as he got behind the wheel.

The Baby singer is reportedly keeping his distance from the Diddy scandal as videos of the two, from past years, resurface online.

In one of the clips on YouTube, Bieber showed himself spending 48 hours with Diddy when he was 15 years old.

The Coming Home rapper was heard saying, “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” in the clip, which many have found disturbing under the light of recent events.

Recently a clip from a 2011 Jimmy Kimmel Live episode went viral, which features the rapper and then-underage singer talking about their close bond.

When Bieber claimed in the clip that Diddy had promised to buy him a Lamborghini, the former Bad Boy Records executive warned, “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. … Everything ain’t for everybody.”

A source close to Bieber has said that the Yummy musician, who welcomed his first child, Jack, in August, with wife Hailey Bieber is “aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” but “just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

The new-dad has not issued an official statement on the matter.