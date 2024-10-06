Angelina Jolie’s precious '1958 Ferrari 250 GT' to put up on auction in Paris

Angelina Jolie’s vintage car is all set to be displayed for public viewing at Christie’s Paris showroom in November

Popular American actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie has decided to auction her very precious 1958 Ferrari 250 GT.

Jolie’s owned vintage car is all set to be auctioned at Christie’s 'Exceptional sale' in Paris. The auction will take place on November 20, 2024.

Christie’s confirmed the auction of the black vehicle. The vintage car is one of a kind as it features coachwork by Pininfarina SpA. It is the 11th car out of only 353 models that have been built in between years 1955 and 1960.

The vintage Ferrari still has its original engine running, but its interior has been revamped from black colour to red. Moreover, it has been repainted from its original white and blue colour to black.

As per India Today, Christie’s is expecting the car to be priced around 600, 000 pounds to 800, 000 pounds.

The vintage 1958 Ferrari 250 GT is all set to be displayed for public at Christie’s Paris showroom on November 14, 16 and 20.

Angeline Jolie’ s car auction news has gauged a lot of hype. However, the most important details like; mechanical status, originality and provenance are still unspecified.