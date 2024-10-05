Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK amid South Africa tour

Prince Harry, who is embroiled in a bunch of legal cases in his home country, received some disappointing news.

The Duke of Sussex, along with 40 other claimants, has accused The Sun publisher of gathering information via unethical and illegal practices such as “bugging” and “tracking” personal devices.

However, the claims were brutally thrashed by Justice Fancourt on Friday as he stated that the royal “no particulars whatsoever” to back up the accusations in his long-running claim against the publication.

The judge iterated his previous remarks that while this individual claim “raises important issues,” it is “starting to absorb more than an appropriate share of the court’s resources, contrary to the requirement in the overriding objective to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost.”

He continued, “The claim at times resembles more an entrenched front in a campaign between two obdurate but well-resourced armies than a claim for misuse of private information.”

In his ruling, he further stated that it is “unsatisfactory to say the least” that the court has to resolve “such a large extent of disputed material” on the case for a second time, via The Guardian.

Last year, Harry’s claims over phone hacking were also thrown out with the Duke protesting that the “secret agreement” with the Buckingham Palace has prevented him from filing the case sooner.

The blow in the legal battle comes after Harry’s US immigration case was ruled in his favour as fears of deportation loomed. The Duke of Sussex is currently in the middle of his tour in South Africa, where he is promoting his charities.

It remains to be seen how things will proceed further in Prince Harry’s other pending legal cases.