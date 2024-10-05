Ben Affleck embraces new change amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck ditches old style for younger vibe during Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck was spotted looking notably younger with his freshly dyed hair amid his ongoing divorce from estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.



Ditching his usual greys, the Daredevil star sported a new look while arriving at his Los Angeles office on Friday, October 4, as reported by People.

Whether the 52-year-old actor’s transformation from a salt-and-pepper beard to a rich dark brown is for a role or simply an attempt to change his appearance following his separation from Lopez, 55, remains a mystery.

As he debuted the new fresh look, the Accountant star was dressed to nines in a dark suit and stylish aviator glasses, toting his essentials in a black leather bag.

For the unversed, the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, an ironic date that marked the second anniversary of their traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The two-time Academy Award winner initially tied the knot with J. Lo in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 17.

Their love story, which rekindled in 2021 after their early 2000s romance fizzled out, has now taken a new turn with their ongoing divorce case while Affleck and Lopez committed to prioritizing the well-being of their children and nothing else.